'Under Wraps' cast discusses spooky, heartwarming remake of Disney Channel classic

Disney Channel is kicking off spooky season Oct. 1, with "Under Wraps," a remake of the beloved 1997 classic.
By Andrea Lans
Disney Channel is kicking off spooky season with a modern take on a beloved classic. "Under Wraps" premieres Friday, Oct. 1, and is a remake of the first-ever Disney Channel original movie from 1997.

The film follows three friends who awaken a 4,000-year-old mummy. Not only do they have to band together to escape criminals who want to sell the mummy to the highest bidder, but they must return their ancient friend to his sarcophagus before midnight, or else he will turn into dust.

"They'll get in fights, in arguments, and there will also be some loving parts of the movie," Malachi Barton (Marshall) said.

The movie promises tons of Halloween fun, but also relays the importance of opening your mind to new perspectives.

"Most monster movies are about destroying the monster and this movie's about embracing the monster," co-writer and director Alex Zamm said. "It allows you to have spine-tingling spooky moments, but it's not terrifying."

RELATED | Disney+ Hallowstream 2021: See the full lineup of spooky programming

Disney Channel has revamped the original movie in more ways than one, even enlisting a breakdancing mummy, played by actor and "Disney Fam Jam" choreographer Phil Wright (Harold).

"It was really cool to be a part of and to be able to bring my own 'oomph' into Harold," Wright said. "Alex said, 'Just go, Phil,' and I just freestyled and [improvised] it all."

The remake also incorporates more diversity, both in the core group of friends and their family dynamics. Marshall struggles with accepting his mom's new boyfriend, while Amy is acclimating to life in a new town with her dad and step-dad.

"I saw someone on social media [say], 'Oh my gosh, look, Amy has a pride pin on her backpack.'" Sophia Hammons (Amy) said. "It feels really great to be empowering things like that."

Of course, it wouldn't be a Halloween movie without some scares behind the scenes.

"I was behind every corner," Barton admitted.

"He really scared Sophia and Christian all the time," Wright added.

If you want to continue the Halloween fun, you're in luck. Following Friday's premiere of "Under Wraps" is the new animated buddy-comedy "The Ghost and Molly McGee," which tells the misadventures of an optimistic young girl and her new ghost best friend. The series features the voices of Ashly Burch (Molly), Dana Snyder (Scratch) and tons of special guests.

"Under Wraps" premieres Fri., Oct. 1, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on Disney Channel and will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning Oct. 8.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.
