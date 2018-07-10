Deputy constables arrest 4 suspects accused of violent home invasions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office have arrested the four people accused of multiple home invasions.



Investigators say they are tied to multiple home invasions at the Excelsior on the Park apartments at 14400 Ella Blvd.

They say the suspects spotted a man walking to the parking lot and violently forced him back into his apartment. Inside the apartment were his family, including a 4-year-old child.

The suspects are also accused of forcing their way into multiple victims' apartments, holding them at gunpoint, and stealing cell phones, cash and jewelry.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constables have identified the suspects as Demetre Robinson, Juhmere Fletcher, Marshell Warren, and Robernae Nicholas.



All four suspects have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
