Deputy constables arrest 4 suspects accused of violent home invasions

All 4 suspects in the Violent home invasion from our press conference today have been arrested by Law Enforcement! Suspects Demetre Robinson,Marshell Warren, Robernae Nicholas, and Juhmere Fletcher are all in custody. Thanks for all the tips ! Job well done ! pic.twitter.com/uJQn6mROcT — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) July 10, 2018

The Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office have arrested the four people accused of multiple home invasions.Investigators say they are tied to multiple home invasions at the Excelsior on the Park apartments at 14400 Ella Blvd.They say the suspects spotted a man walking to the parking lot and violently forced him back into his apartment. Inside the apartment were his family, including a 4-year-old child.The suspects are also accused of forcing their way into multiple victims' apartments, holding them at gunpoint, and stealing cell phones, cash and jewelry.The Harris County Precinct 4 Constables have identified the suspects as Demetre Robinson, Juhmere Fletcher, Marshell Warren, and Robernae Nicholas.All four suspects have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.