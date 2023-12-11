2 dead from gunshot wounds in Montgomery County home prompts investigation, sheriff's office says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation into the deaths of two people is underway in Montgomery County after they were found shot Monday morning.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a welfare check at a home in the 800 block of Omeara in the Lake Conroe Village area at about 8 a.m.

Deputies confirmed a man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds after a family friend arrived to pick up the man for work and noticed the front door to the home was left open.

The family friend then went to a neighbor's house to call 911, officials said.

The circumstances and motive around the shooting are under investigation, but MCSO said it only involves the two victims.

Deputies said the names of the victims are not being released at this time.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.