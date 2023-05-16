HPD is investigating after one person was struck by a driver who sped off shortly after on Monday evening, according to officials.

Driver hits and kills woman on sidewalk in Sharpstown area, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver hit and killed a woman walking on a sidewalk Monday night in southwest Houston, police said.

It happened at about 8:20 p.m. in the 7000 block of the Southwest Freeway in the Sharpstown area.

According to police, the 45-year-old victim was walking on the sidewalk when a white, Ford F-150 pickup truck tried to make a right turn out of a private driveway.

The 44-year-old driver hit the woman and continued to exit onto the feeder road without stopping, authorities said, adding that he returned to the scene immediately.

Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Her identity has not been released.

Officials said the driver was not impaired, though the incident is under investigation and has been referred to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

