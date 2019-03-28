Crime & Safety

DEA looking for contractors to burn 1,000 pounds of marijuana per hour in Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

DEA looking for contractors to burn 1,000 pounds of marijuana per day in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Drug Enforcement Agency is looking for a unique Houston-area contractor to burn marijuana. Before you rush to apply, they're looking for a company to incinerate the drug, not individuals to smoke it.

The law enforcement agency needs help to burn evidence they no longer need including marijuana, pharmaceuticals and other controlled substances.

The posting outlines that the contractor must be able to incinerate up to 1,000 pounds of bulk marijuana per hour, up to eight hours a day. Any workers associated with the incineration will be subject to a background check and drug testing.

To ensure that this deal is a mundane government job, not a non-stop party, the DEA would have a representative present during the incineration. Other security measures include a closed-circuit surveillance system to make sure the drugs are secure before incineration.

If you'd like to apply, you can find the posting here. The contract runs from late March to September 2019.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyhoustonmarijuanadrug arrestpot bustdrug bust
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
UT suspends Texas Cowboys for hazing after student's death
Conroe ISD police investigating shooting threats on social media
Off-duty HPD officer shoots at alleged car burglar in driveway
WATCH LIVE: ITC officials give update on cleanup after fire
Powerball results: 2 Texans waking up $150K richer
Mother and child killed when vehicle slams into tree: Sheriff
Smoking ban, stroller restrictions coming to Disney parks
Show More
Boy, 15, fatally shot after mom warned him not to leave house
Child hit by car after being dropped off at school
The 60: Cicis pizza challenge could get you $500 - with a catch
Loose tire on I-45 causes at least 10 drivers to get flat tires
Icelandic budget airline WOW Air ceases operations
More TOP STORIES News