Day care where 1-year-old was beaten ordered to be closed

EMBED </>More Videos

Day care where toddler was beaten has been ordered closed (KTRK)

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana --
State authorities have ordered the closure of an Indianapolis day care where a mother says an attack left her 1-year-old son with a bloodied and swollen face.

The Family and Social Services Administration spokeswoman Marni Lemons says the KiddieGarden day care was ordered closed Tuesday.

Tiffany Griffin says her 1-year-old son was hospitalized Monday after suffering a scratched, swollen and bloodied face in an attack at the day care.

Griffin says she doesn't believe the day care owner's contention that a 2-year-old girl attacked her son.

The FSSA closure order says a child was injured "due to a lack of supervision" and that KiddieGarden poses "an immediate threat to the life and well-being of the children" in its care.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child injuredchild abuseday careu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News