Former football coach convicted 20 years after murder of pregnant wife

David Temple, the Katy man once convicted in the killing of his pregnant wife is free while awaiting the possibility of a new trial.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- David Temple, a former Alief Hastings High School football coach, has been found guilty for a second time, for the murder of his pregnant wife and unborn baby in 1999.Belinda Temple was eight months pregnant when she was shot in the back of the head in the couple's Katy home. The couple also had a 3-year-old son.Testimony revealed David was having an affair with a co-worker who later became his wife.The former coach was found guilty in 2007 and sentenced to life in prison. But nine years later, the Court of Criminal Appeals, the highest criminal court in Texas, threw out the conviction, concluding prosecutors hid or delayed revealing hundreds of pages of evidence to Temple's defense team as he was tried for the murder.The 11-page ruling stated evidence was "...purposely or actively hidden..." which "...handicapped defense counsel's overall performance.""A prosecutor has a duty to give to the defense any evidence that's favorable to the defense," said Temple's attorney, Stanley Schneider, in 2016.Schneider had also said there was evidence of another plausible killer other than Temple.David Temple's re-trial got underway in June 2019.On Aug. 6, 2019, David Temple was again found guilty of murder.