Say it ain't so! 'No Layups' podcast is all about David Nuno on his last day at ABC13

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You're going to want to tune in to Friday's "No Layups" podcast, and keep tissues handy if you're of the belief that there's crying in baseball.The day we hoped wouldn't come is here. David Nuno, who has graced Eyewitness News broadcasts with his insight into sports across Houston since 2012, is riding off into the sunset on his days at ABC13.On the final day at his hometown TV station, Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali, who is David's co-host on this show and, most importantly, his friend, have a jam-packed program in store on a landmark day.We're going to withhold the big name guest list for now. (Trust us, you're going to want to tune in.) But No Layups pays tribute to a man who fulfilled a dream to return to the city and serve his fellow Houstonians. Shout out to Alief!As for the future, David has said he's heading back to College Station, where he matriculated at Texas A&M, with his wife and four kids in tow. As for what happens to this podcast, which has attracted big name guests from all walks of life, you'll just have to watch.