Crooks target dozens of distracted parents dropping off kids at day cares

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Constable Ted Heap is asking for the public's help in identifying two crooks targeting distracted parents at day cares.
The same suspects have been connected to heists at several day cares in northwest Harris County.
The crooks watch parents dropping off their children, and when they're inside, they swoop in by breaking car windows and taking items.
These suspects then use stolen credit cards and ID's to obtain cash.
In one instance, they used the money to purchase a used car and fraudulently deposit money into a Harris County jail inmate's account.
They often strike in the early morning, looking for cars with purses left behind as mothers walk their children into daycare and preschool facilities.
The first suspect is described as a heavy-set black male with a wide beard, between 25-40 years of age, with a number of tattoos on his left arm.
The second suspect is described as a medium-sized black male with a thin goatee, also between 30-40 years of age.
If you recognize the suspects or have any information which may help with the investigation of these crimes, you are asked to contact Investigator Chad Seidel at chad.seidel@cn5.hctx.net or contact the department through their online crime tips webpage.
