Crooks steal BBQ pit used to benefit Houston charity

Chris Shepherd is asking for help finding a barbecue pit that was stolen from his Westheimer restaurant.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A chef wants to know who would steal the barbecue pit he uses to raise money for charity.

Chris Shepherd said someone pulled up to his restaurant on Westheimer Monday morning and stole the smoker.

He uses it for Southern Smoke, a charity that raises funds for multiple sclerosis and disaster relief.

"It's just taking care of our own and putting money back into our community," Shepherd said. "For someone to come in and take something, it's bad to begin with, but to steal from a charity, that's just on top of it, it's even worse."

Shepherd said the smoker is teal and branded "Southern Smoke," so it's not easy to hide.

He suspects the crooks will try to sell it to someone in the barbecue industry.

Shepherd asks any potential buyer to take a moment to think where their smoker came from before purchasing.
