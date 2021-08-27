covid-19

Houston-area schools nearly mark 11,000 active COVID cases

By and Sarah Rafique
US education secretary urges schools to follow experts on COVID

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are just shy of 11,000 COVID-19 cases in Houston-area schools as this week comes to a close. The growth rate is still above 12%.



Conroe ISD continues to see some of the most COVID-19 cases reported daily in the Houston region, with 112 new cases since Thursday afternoon. Overall, the district has 30 cases per 1,000 students based on the latest enrollment data available.

New Caney ISD has 34 COVID-19 cases per 1,000 students, which is the most in our region when looking at cases per student enrollment.

Tomball ISD has 28 cases per 1,000 students - a 9% increase since Thursday - followed by Humble ISD, which has 25 cases per 1,000 students.

The data comes from COVID dashboards from 33 Houston-area school districts.

The video featured above is from a previous report.
