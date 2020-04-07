Houston VA hospital nurse dies from COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A nurse at the Michael E. Debakey Medical Center has died due to complications from COVID-19, becoming the first healthcare worker in the Houston area to die.The VA Medical Center said they were "deeply saddened and mourning" the death of the registered nurse."She dedicated her life to helping and treating others and has been serving veterans since 2013," the VA Medical Center said in a statement.The VA center added that the nurse "has been an integral part of our medical center and was best-known for her positive attitude and big smile."