Here's where you can get a COVID-19 test in Houston this week

Texas Division of Emergency Management, June 15-20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- Yates High School, 3650 Alabama St.
- HCC-Northeast Campus, 555 Community College Dr.
- HCC - South Campus, 1990 Airport Blvd.
- Kingwood Park Community Center, 4102 Rustic Woods Dr.
TDEM sites require appointments, available by calling 512-883-2400 or visiting their website.
United Memorial Medical Center
- Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star, drive-thru or walk-up from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Houston Community College-Southeast, 6815 Rustic, drive-thru from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The sites don't require appointments and offer testing until reaching its daily capacity of 250 tests.
Other UMMC sites opening weekdays:
- UMMC Tidwell, 510 W. Tidwell Rd., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Forest Brook Middle School, 7525 Tidwell Rd, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Cullen Middle School, 6900 Scott St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Griggs School, 801 Regional Park Dr., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
People needing information about UMMC test sites can call 1-866-333-COVID or visit their website.
Kroger
- Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol, July 16-18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Appointments are available online.
Houston Health Department and Community-Based Sites
The department operates two free drive-thru COVID-19 community-based testing sites open to anyone, regardless of symptoms. Each site has capacity for 500 tests per day. New days of operation for the sites are Monday through Saturday. People can call the department's COVID-19 call center at 832-393-4220 between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to receive an access code and directions to the nearest community-based site.
Federally Qualified Health Centers
- HOPE Clinic, 713-773-0803
- Community Health Network - Scarsdale Family Health Center, 281-824-1480
- Spring Branch Community Health Center, 713-462-6565
- El Centro de Corazon, 713-660-1880
- Avenue 360 Health and Wellness, 713-426-0027
- Lone Star Circle of Care at the University of Houston, 346-348-1200
Appointments are required. FQHC patients pay what they can afford, based on income and family size, and are not denied services due to inability to pay or lack of insurance.
Test site locations and schedules may change, so make sure you call ahead of arriving. Houstonians can also visit the Houston Health Department website for current Houston test sites and information about stopping the spread of the virus.