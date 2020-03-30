Coronavirus

Trailer used to help with COVID-19 outbreak efforts stolen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Salvation Army trailer filled with supplies that is helping feed hundreds in need during COVID-19 outbreak has been stolen.

The trailer was discovered missing on Sunday, March 29, from The Salvation Army Northwest Corps Community Center on Windfern Road in northwest Houston.

The Salvation Army of Greater Houston said the trailer contained disaster supplies, cambros, and other food distribution supplies such as clamshells.

"At this time The Salvation Army is not collecting supplies to supplement the loss, but we would like people to call the police if they see this trailer out, and if someone is collecting donations out of this trailer, it is not The Salvation Army," said area commander Major Zach Bell. "As always, we appreciate the community's support throughout this, and we will continue our mobile outreach, serving as many people as we possibly can."

The organization said the stolen trailer is a 2008 'Pace America' white cargo trailer with license plate 36D-631. The trailer accompanies the Salvation Army Disaster Canteen, a mobile kitchen, to provide extra space and storage for meals and supplies.

The group has alerted authorities and is asking anyone with information to contact their local law enforcement agency.

READ ALSO: 14-year-old boy charged after coughing on produce as prank, sheriff says
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontheftsalvation armycoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How teens are coping with COVID-19
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News