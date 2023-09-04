Experts explain to ABC13 why the community should wait to receive the new updated COVID-19 booster expected this fall as cases spike.

Thinking of getting the COVID booster? Why experts say you should wait for the updated one this fall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- COVID-19 cases are rising, and doctors are asking people to take the necessary precautions as the COVID booster should be available soon this fall.

Right now, the amount detected in the City of Houston is 375% compared to July 6, 2020, according to the city's wastewater detection dashboard.

RELATED: As COVID-19 continues to evolve, so does our immunity. What does that mean for you?



With the new booster available in a few weeks, many people wonder if they should wait to get the new booster shot, which protects against new variants, or should they get the one that is still currently available.

"So the current recommendations are if you had COVID or healthy, you are not in an area that is high risk, so hold off waiting for the next one available vaccine that is updated," Dr. Brooke Goldner, autoimmune reversal specialist, said. "But I do see a lot of folks that are high risk, and they should get the available one rather than wait."

Goldner added that the COVID virus has entered our community and lives here just like the flu, so it's vital to ensure our immunity is up-to-date and we wear N-95 masks in crowded places like airports.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about EG.5, the new dominant COVID variant

For more information, visit the CDC website.

For news updates, follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.