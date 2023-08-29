SkyEye flew over a grassland in rural Cleveland, where smoke is billowing from a fast-moving wildfire.

40-acre wildfire prompts evacuation for residents near CR-325 in Cleveland, firefighters say

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters are working to tame a massive wildfire in Liberty County Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The City of Cleveland said crews were evacuating residents near County Road 325.

Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness said the large fire was a threat to several structures.

Firefighters are staging homes to protect them from the oncoming fire, according to Harkness.

The wildfire spanned across 40 acres and is 0% contained as of 4 p.m., according to the Forest Service.

Cleveland ISD's school buses were being rerouted due to road closures from the flames.

"Due to a wildfire near FM 1010 and the road being shut down near the 105 bypass, a majority of district bus routes are being re-routed and will be delayed this afternoon," the school district said in a statement to families.

