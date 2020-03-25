Dillards to close all stores after visit from Fire Marshal

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6050183" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch ABC13's Miya Shay inside the Dillard's store in The Galleria that opened for business despite a Houston-wide "stay home."

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6105049" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In a Wednesday morning briefing, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner outlined the city's order to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hours after ABC13 visited an open Dillards store, the company has said it will comply with the Harris County stay home order and close all of its stores.Local stores had stayed open even though it did not fall under any of the essentials exemption categories.Fire Marshal inspectors spent more than two hours at the Galleria area store. Late in the afternoon, Dillard's corporate offices told ABC13 it will comply with the stay home work safe order.Earlier Wednesday, through a Facebook Live video, ABC13's Miya Shay was inside the business. There were no customers in sight, but the Eyewitness News reporter said a full staff is working.Dillard's operating Wednesday is significant as the emergency order, which is meant to strictly stop or slow the spread of COVID-19, began to take effect.Under the order, businesses that are considered essential under federal guidelines can remain open. The guidelines state 16 specific industries that fall under the "essential" designation.One of the industries is essential retail, which holds the following criteria, according to federal guidelines:Arkansas-based Dillard's is described as a luxury department store chain with about 289 stores in 29 states, mainly clothing and apparel for men, women, juniors and children.Later in the afternoon, the Houston fire marshal arrived at the store to find out why it was still open.ABC13 reached out to Dillard's for comment about the opening.A spokeswoman for Dillard's offered this statement:Earlier Wednesday, both Houston and Harris County leaders announced hotlines to anyone who believe his or her employer can be considered non-essential.The county said it received about 1,500 calls since the hotline opened, ranging from restaurant complaints to questions about who should stay home.