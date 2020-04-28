coronavirus texas

Mobile COVID-19 testing for underserved communities opens today

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new mobile coronavirus testing unit opens today in the Houston area, hoping to extend health services to underserved communities.

The site will debut today at the Kashmere Multi-Service Center off Lockwood.

The site is new for the Houston area, as it will travel to other communities in the next few weeks.

Mayor Turner said the goal is to provide testing to underserved areas.

Officials say there will be 100 tests available every day, and communities can either drive or walk up to the mobile unit.

The mobile testing site opens today at 10 a.m., and it will remain open until 4 p.m., or until all of the tests run out.

All testing is free, and you don't need to be showing any symptoms or book an appointment to get tested.

The mobile testing unit will travel to the Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center on May 5 - May 9, and the Third Ward Multi-Service Center from May 12 - May 16.

Mayor Turner said with the state reopening on Friday, it will be critical for testing to be available in our community.

Turner said lower income communities are most vulnerable to the coronavirus, and many people do not have vehicles to drive to other testing sites.

"Because when you were born and reared in a community like this, when you operated on the margins, when you didn't have access to healthcare... For me this is personal," Turner, who grew up in Acres Homes, said.

Judge Lina Hidalgo says Harris County is also working to open mobile testing units.

