Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Experts weigh in on takeout, delivery food safety amid COVID-19 pandemic

With most of the country on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, many people are turning to takeout and delivery food. But how safe is it?

Experts say the risk of contracting COVID-19 through hot or cold meals is extremely low.

They say there's no evidence that the virus is transmitted by food or food packaging.

And even if the virus is ingested, the stomach would actually get rid of it.

"When you eat any kind of food, whether it be hot or cold, that food is going to go straight down into your stomach where there is a high acidity, low pH environment that will also inactivate the virus," said Angela Rasmussen, PhD, a virologist at Columbia University.

"I think the highest risk moment in getting food delivered to you is actually the face-to-face interaction, if you have one with the delivery person," said Dr. Celine Gounder, clinical assistant professor at NYU Medical School.

For those who do order food, have the delivery person leave it outside at the door, wait until they leave and then get the food. Remove the food from the packaging and leave the packaging outside or throw it away immediately. Wipe the surfaces of the food containers, and lastly wash your hands.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus californiacoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How teens are coping with COVID-19
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News