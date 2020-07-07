Coronavirus

Study finds silent transmission could be responsible for half of COVID-19 cases

New research indicates asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic COVID-19 cases are a primary driver behind the virus spreading to others.

Using existing research, the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of COVID-19 cases.

Researchers also found that more than one third of these infections would need to be identified and isolated in order to suppress a future outbreak -- though even immediate isolation of all symptomatic cases would not be enough to get the spread under control.

The model assumed that COVID-19 may be the most contagious during the pre-symptomatic state, which is uncommon for a respiratory infection.

Can you get infected again after recovering from COVID-19?
EMBED More News Videos

One of the first COVID-19 patients in California says his doctors noticed a disturbing trend: the number of antibodies in his system began diminishing, leading to worries about reinfection.



WATCH: What you need to know about self-isolation during a pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

For many, the first full day of isolating at home feels surreal. A local emergency room physician shows us what hunkering down is supposed to look like.



WATCH: How to make your own face mask at home
EMBED More News Videos

Southern California resident Jennifer Ruvalcaba, known as Randomly Riley on Instagram, shows us how to make face masks at home.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & worldstudycovid 19 pandemicviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Why Turner believes convention is 'different' than protests
Montgomery County Judge offers to host in-person GOP convention
United to furlough up to 36,000 employees in October
Houston mayor cancels in-person GOP convention
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Montgomery County Judge offers to host in-person GOP convention
Houston mayor cancels in-person GOP convention
Why Turner believes convention is 'different' than protests
Trump Tulsa rally 'likely contributed' to COVID-19 surge, official says
Coast Guard recovers bodies of 2 boaters near Seabrook
More Houstonians dying at home of COVID, data suggests
MASK UP: Texas student-athletes now have guidelines from the UIL
Show More
Texas to execute first murderer since pandemic started
$30M coming soon for Harris Co. small business assistance
UH researchers create air filter to kill COVID-19 virus
United to furlough up to 36,000 employees in October
Best places to social distance in Texas City
More TOP STORIES News