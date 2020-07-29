New data shows Hispanics make up 47% of COVID-19 deaths in Texas

On Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced changes to how it counts COVID-19 deaths. Here's a breakdown:
- A fatality is counted as due to COVID-19 when the medical certified, usually a doctor with direct knowledge of the patient, determines COVID-19 directly caused the death. This method does not include deaths of people who had COVID-19, but died of an unrelated cause. Death certificates are required by law to be filed within 10 days.
- DSHS previously counted COVID-19 fatalities as they were reported publicly by local and regional health departments after they received a notification and verified the death. The length of time that process takes varies by jurisdiction and does not provide timely demographic information on most fatalities.
The Houston Health Department has acknowledged the COVID-19 disparities among the Houston Hispanic community and are launching, "Better Together," (Todos Juntos. Mejor) a 21-day emergency outreach program, to address the issue.
The program includes education on behavior that proves effective for preventing the spread of COVID-19, and offers resources to help locate free testing sites around the city.
Officials are expected to reveal more details on plans to help the city's Hispanic community later this week.
