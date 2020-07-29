Health & Fitness

New data shows Hispanics make up 47% of COVID-19 deaths in Texas

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas' revised COVID-19 death count shows Hispanic people make up 47% of COVID-19 deaths, even though they account for about 40% of the state's population.

On Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced changes to how it counts COVID-19 deaths. Here's a breakdown:

  • A fatality is counted as due to COVID-19 when the medical certified, usually a doctor with direct knowledge of the patient, determines COVID-19 directly caused the death. This method does not include deaths of people who had COVID-19, but died of an unrelated cause. Death certificates are required by law to be filed within 10 days.
  • DSHS previously counted COVID-19 fatalities as they were reported publicly by local and regional health departments after they received a notification and verified the death. The length of time that process takes varies by jurisdiction and does not provide timely demographic information on most fatalities.


The Houston Health Department has acknowledged the COVID-19 disparities among the Houston Hispanic community and are launching, "Better Together," (Todos Juntos. Mejor) a 21-day emergency outreach program, to address the issue.

RELATED: Texas' count of coronavirus deaths increases by 600 after officials change the way they tally COVID-19 fatalities

The program includes education on behavior that proves effective for preventing the spread of COVID-19, and offers resources to help locate free testing sites around the city.

Officials are expected to reveal more details on plans to help the city's Hispanic community later this week.

The video in this post is from a previous story.

Follow Raven Ambers on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19hispanic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Explosion erupts at natural gas facility in Mont Belvieu
Drier and hotter to finish the week
Dispatchers stop asking 911 callers about COVID-19 symptoms
Confused over Texas school reopening plans? We clear it up
12-year-old accused of murder to remain in juvenile detention
Joe Kelly suspended 8 games for throwing at Astros
ABC13's 'COVID-19 & Our Schools' Town Hall
Show More
UT-Austin now reviewing 25% capacity at Longhorns games
Malik B., founding member of The Roots, dead at 47
Lawmaker seen without mask at Barr hearing has COVID-19
Montgomery Co. woman receives package of seeds from China
New legislation to be introduced in honor of Vanessa Guillen
More TOP STORIES News