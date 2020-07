New data shows Hispanics make up 47% of COVID-19 deaths in Texas

A fatality is counted as due to COVID-19 when the medical certified, usually a doctor with direct knowledge of the patient, determines COVID-19 directly caused the death. This method does not include deaths of people who had COVID-19, but died of an unrelated cause. Death certificates are required by law to be filed within 10 days.

DSHS previously counted COVID-19 fatalities as they were reported publicly by local and regional health departments after they received a notification and verified the death. The length of time that process takes varies by jurisdiction and does not provide timely demographic information on most fatalities.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas' revised COVID-19 death count shows Hispanic people make up 47% of COVID-19 deaths, even though they account for about 40% of the state's population.On Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced changes to how it counts COVID-19 deaths. Here's a breakdown:The Houston Health Department has acknowledged the COVID-19 disparities among the Houston Hispanic community and are launching, "Better Together," (Todos Juntos. Mejor) a 21-day emergency outreach program, to address the issue.The program includes education on behavior that proves effective for preventing the spread of COVID-19, and offers resources to help locate free testing sites around the city.Officials are expected to reveal more details on plans to help the city's Hispanic community later this week.