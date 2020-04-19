HPD officer who tested positive for COVID-19 opens eyes, making progress

During a news conference, Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo said Detective Ray Cervantes was able to follow doctor's instructions.
So happy to report after 3 weeks @houstonpolice Homicide Detective Ramon “Ray” Cervantes opened his eyes today and was able to follow stimuli and doctor’s instructions.— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) April 19, 2020
We are so hopeful. Thank you all for your prayers and the ones yet to come. #RelationalPolicing pic.twitter.com/eRDI5v2TyM
The good news comes days after Ray's wife asked Houstonians to pray for her husband.
Det. Ray was in intensive care and on a ventilator for more than a week, according to Chief Acevedo.
Cervantes, with HPD for 27 years, most recently worked on the Homicide Cold Case Squad.
