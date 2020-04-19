Coronavirus

HPD officer who tested positive for COVID-19 opens eyes, making progress

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston police officer who was hospitalized in critical condition for his COVID-19 symptoms, opened his eyes on Saturday.

During a news conference, Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo said Detective Ray Cervantes was able to follow doctor's instructions.



The good news comes days after Ray's wife asked Houstonians to pray for her husband.

Det. Ray was in intensive care and on a ventilator for more than a week, according to Chief Acevedo.

Cervantes, with HPD for 27 years, most recently worked on the Homicide Cold Case Squad.

