HPD officer who tested positive for COVID-19 opens eyes, making progress

So happy to report after 3 weeks ⁦@houstonpolice⁩ Homicide Detective Ramon “Ray” Cervantes opened his eyes today and was able to follow stimuli and doctor’s instructions.



We are so hopeful. Thank you all for your prayers and the ones yet to come. #RelationalPolicing pic.twitter.com/eRDI5v2TyM — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) April 19, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston police officer who was hospitalized in critical condition for his COVID-19 symptoms, opened his eyes on Saturday.During a news conference, Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo said Detective Ray Cervantes was able to follow doctor's instructions.The good news comes days after Ray's wife asked Houstonians to pray for her husband.Det. Ray was in intensive care and on a ventilator for more than a week, according to Chief Acevedo.Cervantes, with HPD for 27 years, most recently worked on the Homicide Cold Case Squad.