Greyhound among bus lines changing booking and seating policies in response to COVID-19

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We've seen how COVID-19 has nearly shut down the airline industry, but it has also made an impact on bus travel.

Greyhound is now offering to reschedule your ticket to a later date with no change fee. If you don't have a new travel date in mind yet, they will exchange your ticket for an E-Voucher.

There is some fine print. You have to contact Greyhound at least one day prior to your scheduled day of travel, and your rebooked travel must happen before the end of the year.

Vonlane, the luxury bus with high-end amenities on its routes to and from Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Dallas, is also making changes. If you cancel at least 24 hours in advance of your travel, you can be fully refunded. From two to 24 before your scheduled trip, you can get a travel credit to use within six months.

Additionally, Vonlane is no longer booking "B" seats, so that passengers will not be seated right next to each other in an effort to minimize potential passenger exposure to COVID-19.

