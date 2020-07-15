Richmond 'Jaybirds' statue may be moved to new location

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A controversial monument located next to Richmond City Hall is now covered with a tarp and could be moved to a new location.
According to the Fort Bend History Association, the monument known as the "Our Heroes" statue was placed on county land by a private organization. The City of Richmond later took over the property, but kept the statue on the site.
A history association spokesperson said the monument is controversial because it celebrates a group, the Jaybirds, as heroes. The Jaybirds were one of the groups involved in a bloody battle in 1889 over allowing African-Americans to run for county office on the Republican ticket.
The monument was wrapped over the weekend. A committee comprised of county, city, historical and community members made the decision to cover the statue, and put out bids to see how much it would cost to be relocated.
The committee met after petitions were made calling for the removal of the statue this summer. A history association spokesperson told ABC13 a survey will help determine what will be the fate of the statue, but it's only part of the decision making process.
There's a possibility the monument could remain in the same spot, but it could include additional information and context about it. The survey will remain open until Aug. 21.
