Caney Creek High School

Oak Ridge High School

Sam Houston Elementary

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Today, Conroe ISD will be giving away free meals to students who qualify for free or reduced lunch.From 10 a.m. until noon or until the supply lasts, the meals will be distributed at the following schools:If you can't make it out today, the school district says it plans on handing out food every Tuesday and Thursday through July 23 as long as they last.