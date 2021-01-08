House to get Trump impeachment vote by end of July, Houston congressman vows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- U.S. Rep. Al Green plans to hold a briefing Friday to address the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump over this week's mob that stormed the United States Capitol.Green is no stranger to the process. The Houston congressman has brought three sets of articles of impeachment to a vote on the House floor against the president in previous years.The briefing is being streamed live in the video player above.Green was one of the first members of Congress to call for impeachment, just months after Trump took office in 2016.