Zoo After Dark for adults-only returns for a second year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Zoo is inviting you to take a walk on the wild side, and explore the park after dark.Starting with a '90s-themed throwback that will be held on May 16, the zoo is staying open late for After Dark Presented by TXU Energy, events that cater to those who are 21 and up.From 6 - 8 p.m., you can explore the zoo and see the animals. After 8 p.m., the entertainment begins, complete with some cold, grown-up beverages.Four after dark events are being held and each one has a theme.Guests will be able to sing and dance to a '90s cover band, play vintage arcade games or challenge their friends to giant yard games.Guests are also encouraged to wear their favorite '90s trends.Guests will meet Texas natives, like the American alligator, screech owl, and whooping cranes, while enjoying tacos and margaritas.The zoo will provide guest with headphones with three different channels of music - so everyone can pick their favorite genre and dance to the rhythm.Enjoy your favorite champagne while relaxing at the reflection pool.Activities will include a live ice carving show, a photo booth and the opportunity to see animals up-close.The After Dark summer series events are for adults only, so that means no babies or children will be allowed. Tickets are $35 online and $45 at the event.