You can weigh in on Houston-area road projects at HGAC meeting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You get a chance to learn more today and weigh in on several major traffic projects affecting the Houston area. The Houston-Galveston Area Council is hosting two public meetings at the HGAC headquarters.

Up for discussion are new lanes in the Galleria area, a new roundabout intersection on Navigation in EaDo, and bikeways in League City, among other planned projects.

The meetings are scheduled for:

  • 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

  • 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.


    • Both meetings will be held at 3555 Timmons Lane, Second Floor conference room B.

    The public comment period ends on March 29.

    You can send your comments online, by mail, or emailed to publiccomments@h-gac.com.

    The Transportation Improvement Plan or TIP is a list of transportation projects that have been approved to receive federal funding over the next four years.

    The projects include roads and highways, bicycle and pedestrian paths, and transit. New projects are added to the plan periodically.

