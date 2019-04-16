SHOES AND THE CITY: Sarah Jessica Parker hosts sale benefiting MD Anderson Cancer Center

An hour before doors open and there’s a line of ladies and one gentleman ready to meet and shop with Fashion Icon @sarahjessicaparker to raise money for Prostate Cancer Research @mdandersoncancercenter ! @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/kFi5laXk3C — Chelsey Hernandez ABC13 (@ChelseyABC13) April 16, 2019

A woman’s dream come true!!! Designer heels at a fraction of the cost all benefiting prostate cancer research! That’s what we call Guilt FREE shopping!!! @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/i7p0g0MJr5 — Chelsey Hernandez ABC13 (@ChelseyABC13) April 16, 2019

THOUSANDS OF SHOES ON SALE at the Sarah Jessica Parker’s Warehouse Shoe Sale benefiting Prostate Cancer Research inside the Bayou City Event Center on Knight Road. Shoes $80-$200 Trench coats only $50, retail for $495!! Purses, bags, and backpacks start at $40. Doors open @9 pic.twitter.com/veR3uZ1CDb — Chelsey Hernandez ABC13 (@ChelseyABC13) April 16, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "We came all the way from New York with about 5,000 pairs of shoes," said Tony Yurgaitis, vice president of Sarah Jessica Parker Shoes.These "expensive" shoes are valued at $500 or more, but fashionistas from all over the city are getting them for a fraction of the cost at a sample sale hosted by the "Sex and the City" actress.Prices range from $80 to $200.The sale is on now until 7 p.m. at the Bayou City Event Center at 9401 Knight Road.Parker, who played shoe-obsessed Carrie Bradshaw on the hit series, is in Houston to help customers find the perfect pair.Fans wrapped around the venue as early as 6 a.m., waiting for doors to open. The sale got underway at 9 a.m."Wonderful classic evening shoes and day shoes," Yurgaitis described.Yurgaitis is not only the vice president of Sarah Jessica Parker Shoes, but he's also a great friend of the star.When she donated thousands of shoes, bags and coats for a huge warehouse sale to benefit M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, he says he was extremely grateful."(I was) so touched," he said.It means so much to him because he underwent treatment for prostate cancer here in Houston."I came here, I had aggressive prostate cancer," he said.However, he said, it was no match for the team at MD Anderson."They eradicated the cancer with therapy," he said.So now it is all about giving back and hoping to raise awareness, all thanks to Parker. All proceeds benefit the MD Anderson Cancer Center.