Beto O'Rourke attends screening of 'Running With Beto' documentary at SXSW

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Former congressman Beto O'Rourke made an appearance Saturday at the South by Southwest festival.O'Rourke appeared at the premiere of a documentary about his 2018 senate campaign, but everyone only wanted to know one thing.While taking questions, O'Rourke deflected a question about a potential 2020 presidential run."There are so many candidacies," O'Rourke told the crowd. "We got to be part of this amazing thing in Texas over the last two years...we just want to continue to be a part of it."The documentary "Running With Beto" will air on HBO in May.