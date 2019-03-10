Community & Events

Beto O'Rourke attends screening of 'Running With Beto' documentary at SXSW

The former congressman appeared in Austin for an advance screening of the documentary, which is due out in May.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Former congressman Beto O'Rourke made an appearance Saturday at the South by Southwest festival.

O'Rourke appeared at the premiere of a documentary about his 2018 senate campaign, but everyone only wanted to know one thing.

While taking questions, O'Rourke deflected a question about a potential 2020 presidential run.
When asked about when he would announce his 2020 presidential campaign, O'Rourke calmly deflected the question.



"There are so many candidacies," O'Rourke told the crowd. "We got to be part of this amazing thing in Texas over the last two years...we just want to continue to be a part of it."

The documentary "Running With Beto" will air on HBO in May.

