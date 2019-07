Saturday, April 13 - 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 14 - 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

$15 at NRG Center

$13 on Ticketmaster.com or at local Randall's stores

You don't have to wait until Christmas to shop at the Nutcracker Market.The first-ever Nutcracker Market Spring Spectacular is now open at NRG Center. With over 150 vendors, it's just as big as the popular holiday version!Market hours are:Tickets:For more information on the Nutcracker Market Spring Spectacular, click here