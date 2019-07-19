Walt Disney Company launches $100M initiative at Texas Children's Hospital

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5255746" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Texas Children's Hospital gets a touch of Disney magic!

Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger announces special new program.

Disney CEO Robert Iger talks about the company's partnership with children's hospitals around the world.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a year of hard work and dedication, Texas Children's Hospital and Disney Imagineers officially unveiled the Disney Team of Heroes initiative.Over the course of a year, Disney has worked to transform the hospital into a place that will hopefully provide comfort and inspiration to the kids and families who come here.This hospital now has mobile movie screens and interactive windows and colorful murals, all designed to make life a little easier for children admitted to the hospital.There are so many Disney characters and chances for the kids to personalize moments.This is the first hospital to partner with Disney to reimagine the hospital to benefit kids, and on Wednesday, Disney and hospital officials are showing off the hard work to the world."Today we unveil these reimagined spaces, personalized moments engaging content and more, which are all meant to alleviate and provide support during moments of highest anxiety for patients and families," said Elissa Margolis, with the Walt Disney Company.While there is plenty to see, there are some hidden gems as well. Patients will get a magic bracelet that allows them to unlock surprises and content all over the hospital.This is a major commitment from the Disney Company and while this is the first hospital to have this, others around the world will soon follow.