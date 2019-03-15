Iconic Brunson Theater sign lights up Baytown's Texas Avenue again

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Baytown's Brunson Theater opened in 1949 and was best known at the time for popular children's shows, date nights and the iconic sign which illuminated Texas Avenue for decades.The theater was bought by the city of Baytown in 1997, after the structure sat empty for a decade.The city of Baytown wanted to inject life into their historic downtown through color, and part of that effort includes bringing back the sign that lit up Texas Avenue for years.The historic theater is being renovated into short-term office leases and a tourist center. Plans also include a back patio.