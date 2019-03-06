LIVING THE DREAM: Huntsville native becomes one of world's top bareback riders

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Growing up in Huntsville, Bill Tutor dreamed of one day competing in RodeoHouston. Now, he's one of the top bareback riders in the world.
Tutor is currently No. 9 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association's World Standings for bareback riders. Last year, he placed second among bareback riders in RodeoHouston's Super Series Championship. He rides again inside NRG Stadium this week.
ABC13 caught up with him to find out how he turned his childhood dream into a reality!
