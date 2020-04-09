Happy Birthday, Astrodome! A look at the '8th wonder' then and now

1962
- Astrodome groundbreaking
1965
- Astrodome opened to the public
1996
- Houston Oilers played their final season in the Astrodome before leaving Houston
- Minute Maid Park was approved to be built
1999
- Astros played their last season in the Dome
2000
- Officials broke ground on NRG Stadium
2005
- Dome used as a shelter during Hurricane Katrina
2008
- Astrodome closed to visitors
2013
- Voters rejected $217 million "New Dome Experience"
2015
- County officials traveled to Germany for research
2017
- Astrodome became a protected state landmark
2018
- $105 million renovation project passed