Community & Events

Happy Birthday, Astrodome! A look at the '8th wonder' then and now

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The future of the Astrodome hasn't always been clear. Here's the city's love/hate relationship with the Eighth Wonder of the World has gone down.


1962

  • Astrodome groundbreaking

1965
  • Astrodome opened to the public

1996
  • Houston Oilers played their final season in the Astrodome before leaving Houston
  • Minute Maid Park was approved to be built

1999
  • Astros played their last season in the Dome


2000
  • Officials broke ground on NRG Stadium

2005
  • Dome used as a shelter during Hurricane Katrina

2008
  • Astrodome closed to visitors

2013

  • Voters rejected $217 million "New Dome Experience"

2015
  • County officials traveled to Germany for research

2017
  • Astrodome became a protected state landmark

2018
  • $105 million renovation project passed
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonconstructionastrodomeevents
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe hailstorms possible in Houston this afternoon
Houston city leaders pause for moment of silence
WATCH: Here's how to apply for a small business loan in Harris Co.
US report shows 16.6M applied for unemployment in 3 weeks
Boil water notice issued in part of NW Harris Co.
HISD warns students after staffer handing out laptops gets virus
Expired registration sticker? Texas is giving you a pass
Show More
How JJ Watt is helping those in need during COVID-19 pandemic
Houston Food Bank in urgent need of donations
Indoor egg hunts and other creative ideas to celebrate Easter
Students write heartwarming letters to healthcare heroes
President Trump says he'll 'look into' pardoning 'Tiger King'
More TOP STORIES News