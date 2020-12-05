ABC13 and Disney team up to Feed the Love this holiday season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In December, ABC13 Houston and Disney are encouraging everyone to Feed the Love this holiday season and inspire hope for people who need it most in our communities.As part of our holiday campaign, you can bring joy and comfort to children and families in need by contributing to theandThis holiday season, Houston Food Bank faces a greater demand for meals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.There are children and families in our area who do not have enough food to eat. In October, the food bank served an average of 116,000 households each week on average, a 49% increase in households served through the same time last year.You can help by making a monetary donation of any amount byorwith your smartphone.Every dollar you give donates three meals to the hungry in your area.ABC13 and Disney are partnering with Toys for Tots Houston to bring moments of joy to children and families struggling this holiday season.Toys for Tots collects new, unwrapped toys and distributes them to less fortunate children in our community.Now through Sunday, Dec. 13, Disney will donate $1 to Toys for Tots for every toy youor at any of the 5 Disney Store locations in Houston. Visit these locations today:Disney Store - Houston Galleria5015 Westheimer RoadHouston, Texas 77056Disney Store - Houston Premium Outlets (Cypress)29300 Hempstead RoadCypress, Texas 77433Disney Store - Houston Tanger Outlets (Texas City)5885 Gulf FreewayTexas City, Texas 77591Disney Store - Memorial City Mall303 Memorial City WayHouston, Texas 77024Disney Store - Willowbrook Mall2000 Willowbrook DriveHouston, Texas 77070In 2020, ABC13 and Disney are proud to partner with One Simple Wish, to bring love, hope and joy to those impacted by foster care.The organization provides the public with the opportunity to grant wishes of thousands of foster children, brightening their lives across the country, including right here in southeast Texas.