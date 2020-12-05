ABC13 and Disney team up to Feed the Love this holiday season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In December, ABC13 Houston and Disney are encouraging everyone to Feed the Love this holiday season and inspire hope for people who need it most in our communities.
As part of our holiday campaign, you can bring joy and comfort to children and families in need by contributing to the Houston Food Bank, Toys for Tots and One Simple Wish.
Houston Food Bank is in urgent need of meals
This holiday season, Houston Food Bank faces a greater demand for meals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are children and families in our area who do not have enough food to eat. In October, the food bank served an average of 116,000 households each week on average, a 49% increase in households served through the same time last year.
You can help by making a monetary donation of any amount by clicking here or texting ABC13 to 41444 with your smartphone.
Every dollar you give donates three meals to the hungry in your area.
Join Toys for Tots and bring joy to a child in need
ABC13 and Disney are partnering with Toys for Tots Houston to bring moments of joy to children and families struggling this holiday season.
Toys for Tots collects new, unwrapped toys and distributes them to less fortunate children in our community.
Now through Sunday, Dec. 13, Disney will donate $1 to Toys for Tots for every toy you give through shopDisney.com or at any of the 5 Disney Store locations in Houston. Visit these locations today:
Disney Store - Houston Galleria
5015 Westheimer Road
Houston, Texas 77056
Disney Store - Houston Premium Outlets (Cypress)
29300 Hempstead Road
Cypress, Texas 77433
Disney Store - Houston Tanger Outlets (Texas City)
5885 Gulf Freeway
Texas City, Texas 77591
Disney Store - Memorial City Mall
303 Memorial City Way
Houston, Texas 77024
Disney Store - Willowbrook Mall
2000 Willowbrook Drive
Houston, Texas 77070
Help bring the holiday spirit to foster care children
In 2020, ABC13 and Disney are proud to partner with One Simple Wish, to bring love, hope and joy to those impacted by foster care.
The organization provides the public with the opportunity to grant wishes of thousands of foster children, brightening their lives across the country, including right here in southeast Texas.
Start granting wishes by clicking here.
ABC13 and Disney team up to Feed the Love this holiday season
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News