stephen curry

Curry family surprises 2,000 people as The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who

By Kerry Lee, Joseph Brooks
OAKLAND, California -- Warriors star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha hosted hundreds of families for an afternoon full of holiday activities.

After spending nearly three hours in prosthetic and makeup dressed as The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, the Currys revealed their identities to 2,000 people.

RELATED: Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and family enjoy vacation in Maui

The event included ornament making, family portraits, cookie decorating, and even a visit with Santa Claus.

Families also went home with gifts like toys and games.

This was all made possible by "Eat. Learn. Play." - the foundation run by the Currys that's focused on youth in under-served communities.

The video is from OpenLight Films, and the pictures in the video slideshow are from Charlotte Fiorito and Noah Graham, respectively.

WATCH: Video slideshow of Curry family as Dr. Seuss characters down below.

