Curry family surprises 2,000 people as The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who

After spending nearly three hours in prosthetic and makeup dressed as The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, the Currys revealed their identities to 2,000 people.
The event included ornament making, family portraits, cookie decorating, and even a visit with Santa Claus.
Families also went home with gifts like toys and games.
This was all made possible by "Eat. Learn. Play." - the foundation run by the Currys that's focused on youth in under-served communities.
The video is from OpenLight Films, and the pictures in the video slideshow are from Charlotte Fiorito and Noah Graham, respectively.
