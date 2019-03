EMBED >More News Videos These 7 spots in Baytown will pretty much cover any kind of food you're craving.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- The historic Texas Avenue in downtown Baytown is being revived through color and art!Tucked away, sits the famous Umbrella Alley with colorful murals that are popular for posting on social media.The brightly colored umbrellas suspended high above the ground provide a unique canopy, swinging back and forth and casting interesting shadows along the walls and ground.Food has also played a big part in the revitalization of Texas Avenue. Wazabi Sushi Bar is a hidden Baytown gem located inside a historic building.