Astros' McCullers and Altuve have cocktails for a good cause

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Lance McCullers Jr. and Jose Altuve held a cocktail reception at Tootsies on Westheimer to take on two major causes that are dear to both of their hearts.

The duo paired up for the 3rd annual TeamUp for Kids & K9's to blend their passions: animals and children.

PHOTOS: Astros teammates show up at Tootsies to help

McCullers and Altuve snapped pictures with fans, who also showed up to support the foundation.

Tickets ranged from $500 - $50,000 in the days leading up to the event.

The funds raised will benefit various charitable causes, including animal rescue efforts and children's charities throughout the Greater Houston community.

