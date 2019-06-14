Astros' McCullers and Altuve have cocktails for a good cause

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Lance McCullers Jr. and Jose Altuve held a cocktail reception at Tootsies on Westheimer to take on two major causes that are dear to both of their hearts.The duo paired up for the 3rd annual TeamUp for Kids & K9's to blend their passions: animals and children.McCullers and Altuve snapped pictures with fans, who also showed up to support the foundation.Tickets ranged from $500 - $50,000 in the days leading up to the event.The funds raised will benefit various charitable causes, including animal rescue efforts and children's charities throughout the Greater Houston community.