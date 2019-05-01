ACL Music Fest 2019 drops bombshell lineup with Cardi B, Guns N' Roses, and more

HOUSTON, Texas -- It's still six months away, but Austin City Limits Music Festival is making big headlines. On April 30, the Texas-based event announced its blockbuster lineup for 2019, complete with music legends, hometown heroes, and Cardi B.
ACL takes over Zilker Park October 4-6 and October 11-13. This year's headliners include Guns N' Roses, Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino, The Cure, and Cardi B (Weekend One), Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, and Robyn (Weekend Two).
Additional bombshell acts include Kacey Musgraves, The Raconteurs, Gary Clark Jr., Lizzo, Thom Yorke Tomorrow's Modern Boxes, James Blake, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Tyler Childers, Third Eye Blind (Weekend Two), Rebelution, GRiZ, RL Grime, Jenny Lewis, BANKS, The Kooks (Weekend One), Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, and Chris Shiflett. The full lineup poster can be found here.
