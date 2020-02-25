Babysitter charged with accidentally shooting nephew while taking selfies with gun

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old woman has been charged after investigators say she accidentally shot her 10-year old nephew she was babysitting.

Caitlyn Smith has been charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

According to the sheriff's office, Smith was playing with what she thought was an unloaded gun and was taking pictures with it when it fired.

The shooting happened in the 18200 block of Chisholm Trail near Rankin Road Tuesday evening.


Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the child is in serious condition but is expected to make a full recovery.

The incident remains under investigation.
