7-year-old boy shocked after stepping on electrical box in Fort Bend County

7-year-old boy hospitalized after being shocked in Richmond neighborhood (KTRK)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
We are following breaking news in Fort Bend County, where a 7-year-old boy was shocked after accidentally stepping on an electrical box Tuesday morning.

Authorities responded to reports of a possible child injury in the 11300 block of Rancho Bella Parkway around 10:00 a.m.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says CPR was performed on the child and he was revived, but his pulse remained weak.

The boy was transported to the hospital and is now breathing on his own.

Sheriff Troy Nehls says deputies are now working to determine why the electrical box was live when the child stepped on it.

