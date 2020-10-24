Montgomery County man arrested for alleged sex assault of child

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Montgomery County man is accused of sexual assault of a child and authorities are concerned there could be more victims.

On Thursday, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office conducted a search and arrest warrant operation in the Magnolia area for Felipe de Jesus Ledezma-Arellano. The operation was conducted with the assistance of the US Marshals Service, the FBI and the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Ledezma-Arellano was taken into custody on a sexual assault warrant.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Special Victim's Unit has been conducting what they call an extensive and ongoing investigation. The initial report suggested a 2-year-old girl was possibly a victim of sexual abuse at a home in Magnolia.

As detectives investigated, they found three more female victims in this case who they say were subjected to prolonged periods of domestic violence and sexual abuse, allegedly by Ledezma-Arellano.

Due to the number of victims in this case that have already been identified, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking any women who may have been romantically involved with Ledezma-Arellano to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office immediately at 936-760-5800 and reference Case# 19A306721.
