5-year-old girl among 6 shot during argument between neighbors in Katy

By
KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 5-year-old girl is among the victims shot during an argument between neighbors in Katy.

Authorities said they responded to reports of a multi-person shooting Sunday just after 9 p.m. on Bonners Park and South Brenwood.

When they arrived, they found six people, one of them including the child, with gunshot wounds.

"We have two individuals who had weapons. One had a shotgun and the other one had a handgun and they exchanged gunfire," Harris County Sheriff's Office Capt. Joe Ambriz said. "The individual with the shotgun ended up striking a number of individuals."

According to deputies, they do not know what led to the shooting of the four women and two men, but they believe it started a long time ago.

Authorities say none of the injures appear to be life threatening and they are still investigating the shooting. At this time, deputies say it's too early in the investigation to speculate charges.

