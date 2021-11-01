The 2023 Chevron Houston Marathon

The Chevron Houston Marathon is back, celebrating 51 years as part of our city's culture! The Race is January 15, 2023 and the weekend will be packed with fun, family-friendly activities and conclude with the running of the Chevron Houston Marathon and the Aramco Houston Half Marathon. This year's activities include the Shake Out Run, a Health and Fitness Expo, the Party on the Plaza and the We Are Houston 5k. In 2022 we saw a new American Record set by our women's winner...don't miss a moment of the action this year! Whether you run, train, volunteer or cheer, we encourage you to participate in the excitement in 2023. Learn more about the events here.

If you can't be there in person, Watch Live Coverage of The Chevron Houston Marathon on ABC13 and ABC13 Live Streaming, Sunday January 15 from 7am-10am!

