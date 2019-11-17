Chemistry professors accused of making meth in school lab

ARKADELPHIA, Arkansas (KTRK) -- Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction.

Two chemistry professors are accused of "breaking bad" like they're Walter White.

Terry David Bateman, 45, and Bradley Allen Rowland, 40, have been arrested and accused of making methamphetamine, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Department. They face charges of manufacturing methamphetamine and using drug paraphernalia.

Bateman and Rowland are associate professors of chemistry at Henderson State University.

A university science center was closed Oct. 8 after someone reported a chemical odor, the university's associate vice president of marketing and communications, the university said in a statement.

The university would not elaborate on what was found following the report of a chemical odor, nor would she confirm whether the professors were suspected of making meth inside the school.

Bateman and Rowland are both on administrative leave that started Oct. 11.

According to KATV, the investigation is ongoing.

Walter White was the lead character in AMC's "Breaking Bad," which aired from 2008 to 2013. The show told the story of White, a high school chemistry professor portrayed by Bryan Cranston, who turned to manufacturing crystal meth to secure his family's financial future after he was diagnosed with lung cancer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arkansasmethamphetaminemethu.s. & worldmeth lab
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kanye West set to hold Q&A session at Lakewood Church
2 shot, 1 killed during attempted robbery in Pasadena
Deshaun Watson vs Lamar Jackson: Rematch of epic college game
Fans resell Kanye West' Sunday Service tickets for up to $500
Kanye West shops and Kim Kardashian skates at the Galleria
Fan excited to be in attendance for Kanye's Sunday service
Officer injured during high speed chase honored by co-workers
Show More
Community holds vigil as search continues for missing girl
Woman dies after falling out of moving car after argument with husband
These megachurches attract the largest flocks in Texas
Kanye West's first visit in Houston this weekend: Jail
Kim Kardashian West visits TX death row inmate Rodney Reed
More TOP STORIES News