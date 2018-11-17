GOLDSBORO, North Carolina --The Goldsboro Police Department is asking for assistance Friday in locating the principal of a charter school who allegedly had sexual relations with a 12-year-old student.
Officers responded to a sexual assault call Thursday on Seymour Drive. Investigators said 35-year-old Richard Omar Knight, the principal of Dillard Academy, had sexual contact with a student at the school.
Since the allegations, Knight, of Smithfield, has been suspended from the school.
A warrant for statutory rape, sex act with a student, and indecent liberties with a student has been secured on Knight.
Knight is not in custody.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.
Dillard Academy is a Charter School not affiliated with the Wayne County Public School System.