Channelview resident opens fire, killing 3 suspects inside his home

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are responding to a shooting where three people are dead and a resident is injured after an attempted burglary in Channelview.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary at a trailer home located in the 1800 block of Amie Michele Lane around 10 a.m.



Deputies say two men were inside a home when they heard commotion coming from outside. One of the men looked out and saw three suspects dressed in all black trying to break in.

The man exited his room with a shotgun and opened fire on the suspects, shooting three of them.

During an exchange of gunfire with the suspects, the man was also shot. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

"I want to just warn people that if it turns out that you're breaking into somebody's home, regardless of the circumstances, that eventually you're gonna end up dead or you're gonna end up in jail," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
