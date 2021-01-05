rescue

Skier dangling from chairlift at NY resort caught by rescuers below: VIDEO

CANANDAIGUA, New York -- A heart-stopping video shows rescuers catch a skier who was slipping off of a chairlift at a ski resort in upstate New York Sunday.

Witnesses said the 14-year-old girl dangled by her jacket for nearly two minutes at the Bristol Mountain Ski Resort in Canandaigua, about 35 miles south of Rochester.

Fortunately, the resort's ski patrol responded quickly and helped break her fall using a safety tarp stretched out below.

The girl's sister told "Good Morning America" that she had escaped from the incident unharmed.

"She was OK. She wasn't injured. She was able to stand up and walk away," said Noah Wilson, a witness. "There was a ton of relief. Everyone was clapping and cheering."

Daniel Fuller, Bristol Mountain's general manager, said the resort plans to conduct an internal investigation into the incident.

"I don't know how she got into that particular situation yet," Fuller said.

The 14-year-old's mother, however, told "GMA" that the ski resort has not yet contacted the family, leaving her concerned about the mountain's safety protocols.

Ski lift accidents are rare. According to the National Ski Areas Association, a person is five times more likely to die in an elevator and eight times more likely to die in a car than on a chairlift.

Still, rare does not mean never. In 2019, 17-year-old Connor Golembiewski died after a 20-foot fall off of a lift at a ski resort in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains.

In an incident similar to this week's in 2018, a 5-year-old girl dangling from a chairlift was rescued after falling safely onto a tarp at Bear Mountain Ski Resort in Southern California.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkrescueskiingu.s. & worldski resorts
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESCUE
Santa rescued after powered parachute gets caught in power lines
Teens form human chain to rescue 2 kids from icy pond in NJ
Brave 7-year-old boy rescues baby sister from house fire
Dolly Parton saves 9-year-old co-star from oncoming car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deadly shooting marks first homicide of 2021 in Fort Bend
Body of woman in her 20s found in ditch after hit-and-run
Houston area could be 1 day away from previous COVID-19 limits
How Houston law enforcement plans to fight violent road rage
1 killed, 1 injured in Austin PD officer-involved shooting
No slots left for rest of January for Houston vaccine clinic
Stimulus payments for Texans: Your top questions answered
Show More
Houston warms up again ahead of next cold front Wednesday
Chaos erupts during anti-mask protest at mall
H&R Block customers frustrated over problems getting stimulus money
Kenosha braces for protest as charging decision in Jacob Blake case looms
Siblings lose everything in SE Houston house fire
More TOP STORIES News