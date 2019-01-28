Cat owners seek justice after deadly dog attack

Video of two dogs attacking a cat is not easy to watch or hear. The dogs killed the family pet before the cat's owner, Ray Gravenstein, managed to shoo them away.A week later, the Gravensteins miss their 10-year-old cat, Boomer. They're animal lovers, and signs of that are evident everywhere in their home. But now they fear for their other pets."I'm scared to go out to my car that the dogs are going to get out," said Linda Gravenstein. "I'm really frightened."The dogs involved in the attack belong to the Gravenstein's neighbor. They say the dogs got loose and then pounced on their cat."We tried to rush him to the vet," said Ray Gravenstein, "but never made it out of the driveway."They called the Precinct 4 Constable's Office and the office confirmed it is investigating. But because the dogs' owners were out of town and the dogs were under the care of a house sitter, the owners won't face any charges.The teenage house sitter might face a Class C misdemeanor for failing to restrain the dogs.The Gravensteins have also filed dangerous animal paperwork with the courts and are awaiting a ruling from a judge. That could force the owners to take further steps to secure the dogs or they might lose them.The Gravensteins want assurances one way or the other that this won't happen again."I don't think those dogs are safe to be in a neighborhood where there's children and other animals," said Linda.Constable Mark Herman told Eyewitness News his office has spoken with the dogs' owners. There is no word on whether or not the court has contacted them.The Gravensteins told ABC13 they've not heard from their neighbors and haven't gotten so much as an apology.We tried to contact the dogs' owners, but were unsuccessful.